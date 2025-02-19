Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases New Shares in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth $83,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LUNR stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.92. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62.
Several research firms have recently commented on LUNR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.
Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.
