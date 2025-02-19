Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases New Stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGBL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 257.4% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $32.65.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

