Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases Shares of 11,646 Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report).
