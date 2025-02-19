Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases Shares of 11,646 Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.1141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

