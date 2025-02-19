Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 52,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

