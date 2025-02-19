Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 870,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,668,000 after buying an additional 74,278 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 223,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,155 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 231,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,150,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 679,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $71.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

