Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $589.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $583.90 and its 200 day moving average is $575.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $510.45 and a 1 year high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

