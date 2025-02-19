Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,874,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $925,662,000 after acquiring an additional 241,297 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $567.90 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $576.94. The stock has a market cap of $521.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $536.33 and its 200-day moving average is $511.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective (up from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.