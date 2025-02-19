Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,274 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 647.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

In other news, insider James A. Bowen sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $41,171.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

