Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,565 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 30,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 163.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

