Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 5,818 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,719,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,282,000 after purchasing an additional 621,928 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,554,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after buying an additional 302,100 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 183,269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

