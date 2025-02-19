Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 708 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

