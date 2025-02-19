Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 745 Shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,611,000.

Get Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.60 million, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $57.93.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.