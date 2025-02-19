Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $200,000 Position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.08% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 224,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter.

EDOW opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $264.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

