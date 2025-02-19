Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 951 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,403 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $65,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,825 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $264.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total value of $8,211,622.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,894.38. This trade represents a 71.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.02, for a total value of $541,951.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,223.20. This trade represents a 61.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $97,842,603. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.94.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

