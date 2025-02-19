Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.4033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.