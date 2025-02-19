Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,258,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $294,381.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,054.21. This represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $147,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $338,445. This represents a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,348,261. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $113.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.19. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.95 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

