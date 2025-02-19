New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Celanese were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Celanese by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,362 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 608.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 689,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,754,000 after purchasing an additional 592,196 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 512,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,453,000 after purchasing an additional 298,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,600,000 after buying an additional 152,441 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Celanese from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.06.

Celanese Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.72.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.21%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

