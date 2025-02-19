New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Shares of UHS stock opened at $183.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.71. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.68 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.14.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

