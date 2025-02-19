New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $1,966,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $982,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 22.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $194.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $188.88 and a one year high of $296.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total transaction of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,212.14. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

