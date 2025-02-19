New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Globe Life by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Globe Life by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $73,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at $579,964.06. This trade represents a 36.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,560,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,884.80. The trade was a 46.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,678 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,822. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.10.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL stock opened at $123.86 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

