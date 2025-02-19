New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $402,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Match Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 617.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 1,003.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $25,319.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,900.78. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Match Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.68.

Match Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

