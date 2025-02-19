New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $419,000 Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 157.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 16.1% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 772.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after buying an additional 225,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.09.

Henry Schein Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

