New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $496,000 Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in News were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1,419.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.
News Stock Performance
NWSA opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. News Co. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
News Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than News
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.