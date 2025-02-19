New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $518,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 44,205.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,066,000 after buying an additional 7,897,710 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,716,000 after purchasing an additional 964,737 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in FOX by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,174,000 after purchasing an additional 919,883 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of FOX by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,367,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,022,000 after purchasing an additional 851,127 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of FOX by 244.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 389,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 276,259 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,637,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $56.37.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FOX from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOXA

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.