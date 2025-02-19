New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $592,000 Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,903,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.31.

CPT stock opened at $119.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.26. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.67%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $1,496,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,167. This trade represents a 9.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $838,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares in the company, valued at $34,365,457.50. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

