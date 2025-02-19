New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 664,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 217,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,570,000 after buying an additional 160,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 643.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after acquiring an additional 361,363 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 308,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM opened at $261.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.68 and a 200-day moving average of $221.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,890. This represents a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,924. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

