New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $722,000 Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,691,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,847,000 after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,593,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,880,000 after purchasing an additional 92,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,260,000 after buying an additional 512,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,216,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,518,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,604,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after acquiring an additional 771,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

