New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,187,947.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,078 shares of company stock worth $2,474,347 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $119.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.88 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

