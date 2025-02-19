New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in F5 were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in F5 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in F5 by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,091 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,836,915.82. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total transaction of $1,188,320.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,915,557.12. The trade was a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,057. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $307.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.01.

F5 declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network technology company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

