New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $74.09.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

