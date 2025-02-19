New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 19.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $757,874.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,956. This represents a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.15.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.1 %

AVY opened at $183.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $178.72 and a 52 week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

