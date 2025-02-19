New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Generac were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC stock opened at $143.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

