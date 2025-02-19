New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HII. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $169.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.12 and its 200-day moving average is $223.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

