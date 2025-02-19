New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.78.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $98.77 and a 1 year high of $127.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 87.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

