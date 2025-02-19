New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,200 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. Creative Planning grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 468,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,305,000 after buying an additional 86,370 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 749.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at $207,991,070.46. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.