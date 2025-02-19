New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Dayforce

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $68,309,346.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,204,622.85. This represents a 51.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dayforce Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DAY opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce Inc has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Dayforce Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

