New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 556.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 895 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.58.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average is $87.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 12.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. The trade was a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

