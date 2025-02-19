New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,609,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,151 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,140,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,443 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $61,890,000. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $37,649,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $26,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 2.90.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

