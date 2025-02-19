New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Evergy were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 391.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Evergy by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 997,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after buying an additional 224,679 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Evergy by 34.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 945,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,609,000 after acquiring an additional 239,599 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15,406.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy stock opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $67.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

