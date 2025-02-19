New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 84.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 2,811.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of REG opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.52. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $76.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

