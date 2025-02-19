New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 19.58%. Research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

