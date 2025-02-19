New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in UDR were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in UDR by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in UDR by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in UDR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDR. StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.16, a PEG ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.