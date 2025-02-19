New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 47,215 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,893,000. Shorepath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Aptiv by 16.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 502,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,214,000 after acquiring an additional 71,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.61.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

