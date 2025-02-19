New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 44.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after buying an additional 986,812 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,817,000 after purchasing an additional 947,500 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 32.1% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,751,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,687,000 after purchasing an additional 668,347 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 13.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 359,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,351,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $33.44.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

