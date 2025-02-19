New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 900 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
NASDAQ HST opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $21.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
