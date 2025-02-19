New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 900 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

HST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.