New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $66,212.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $759,723.20. This trade represents a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $205,712.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,802.19. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $169.71 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $123.30 and a one year high of $171.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.35 and its 200-day moving average is $155.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners raised Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

