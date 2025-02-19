New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nordson were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Nordson by 18.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total value of $82,657.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,159.50. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,703 shares of company stock worth $374,069. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $219.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $196.83 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W cut shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.25.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

