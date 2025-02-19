New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 13,678 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

