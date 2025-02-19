New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 418 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,812,000 after buying an additional 51,465 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 25,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11,908.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.2 %

SNX stock opened at $144.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.40 and its 200 day moving average is $122.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $99.95 and a 1-year high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNX

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total value of $114,171.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,804.48. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total value of $2,352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,065,229.60. The trade was a 15.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,289 shares of company stock worth $3,639,500. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.