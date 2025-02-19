New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,980 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 192,295 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 36.8% in the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 607,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 163,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 96,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,297,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,917,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 692,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after buying an additional 55,869 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.27. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

